Listed at 925K, with all its features this house is a steal! A sophisticated home situated conveniently in Waverly Woods golf course community is a luxurious holiday retreat. As featured in Southern Living magazine, this .47 acre custom home’s exterior features dramatic copper awnings magnificently contrasting with the white porch pillars.

Immaculate hardwood floors on the first floor open into the beautifully designed formal living and dining area. This floor has an open designer kitchen with custom quartz white countertops and an island that seats 18. Adorned with state of the art appliances like a La Cornue range, this designer French kitchen has glistening Italian wall and ceiling finishes.

Enveloped in light with huge glass windows, the family room comes to life with its elegant gold finish and dramatic tray ceiling with wooden beams. The 2nd floor encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms with ample space for storage.

The master suite screams designer with its crisp white and subtle yellow furnishings that opens onto a private balcony with magical views of the renowned Waverly Woods Golf Course and the beautiful double patio backyard with gazebos and clay ovens. The Master bath features Moen and delta fixtures, soaking tub, standing shower and a double vanity. 2 bedrooms are connected with a jack and jill bathroom and a spacious guest bedroom has a dedicated bathroom. This floor features a huge laundry and another storage room on both sides of a generously big open space with a long window seat overlooking the lush green golf course as a pleasant surprise.

The fully furnished walk down basement with a full kitchen and a full bath is a party lover’s den. A dance floor with Liqui tiles specially imported from the UK, disco lighting and fog machines are just a few mentions that make it unique and an ultimate party stop. Not to mention the fully equipped theater room and a karaoke system.

The basement also houses a fully equipped professional gym. This property is ideally positioned to enjoy trips to D.C., beaches, Michelin star restaurants, shopping centers and all this while staying in a premier school district!

Address:

10563 Dorchester Way, Woodstock, MD 21163

Contact:

Sal Choudhary

Taylor Properties

“Real Estate Investment and Luxury Home Specialist”

Smart Real Estate Investors

Direct: (302)521-0416

Email: sal@sreinvestors.com