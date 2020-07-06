Details

Mental Health Consequences During Crisis

07/16/2020
12:00 PM
Google Calendar Yahoo! Calendar iCal Calendar Outlook Calendar
ABOUT THE EVENT

As everyone grapples with the effects of the pandemic and more, paying attention to our own mental health becomes more important than ever.  Join our panel of mental health experts as they describe how the current crises can have long term consequences, the steps needed to address those issues and local resources for those who need it. Speaker will include:

J. Stephen Jones, MD, President & CEO, Inova Health System
Marissa Leslie, MD, Chief of Psychiatry, Adventist HealthCare
Monica Schmude, President, Cigna Mid-Atlantic

REGISTER HERE TO JOIN

Thank you to Cigna for supporting this event!

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Title Sponsor

Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

Get Tickets

Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.

Help & FAQs