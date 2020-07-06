Mental Health Consequences During Crisis
ABOUT THE EVENT
As everyone grapples with the effects of the pandemic and more, paying attention to our own mental health becomes more important than ever. Join our panel of mental health experts as they describe how the current crises can have long term consequences, the steps needed to address those issues and local resources for those who need it. Speaker will include:
J. Stephen Jones, MD, President & CEO, Inova Health System
Marissa Leslie, MD, Chief of Psychiatry, Adventist HealthCare
Monica Schmude, President, Cigna Mid-Atlantic
Thank you to Cigna for supporting this event!
Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Get Tickets
Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.