Don’t miss the first open house, this Sunday (7/12) from 1:00-4:00 PM at the exclusive Woodley House. Located in the prestigious Fairfax Station estate community of Dominion Valley Hunt, this 15,000+ square foot executive mansion is one you must see to believe.

Woodley House is an award-winning home, built by Monarc Construction, with the finest finishes. Set atop a hill on five private acres of majestic wooded grounds, this showcase home was built for easy living and entertaining alike. With its natural flow and true chef’s/catering kitchen, it can easily accommodate seated dinners for 26 and cocktails for two hundred, plus intimate family dinners in both the kitchen and family dining room.

Venture outdoors to the protected private courtyard for coffee, drinks or dining al fresco. Three private bedroom suites on the second floor offer their own retreats, while the walk-out lower level is its’ own destination – second media room, game room, play room, full kitchen and full bath.

The main level offers a private and comfortable oasis, an owners’ wing of 3,700+ sq ft featuring a large distinctive bedroom and foyer, two room-sized dressing rooms, a luxurious spa bath, large laundry room, home theatre and two large working offices, making it the perfect place to work from home and to relax.

Address:

10301 Firefly Circle, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Contact:

Marin Hagen and Sylvia Bergstrom

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

(202) 471-5256

mhagen@cbmove.com