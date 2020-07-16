News

“Protect RBG” Signs Pop Up Around Adams Morgan

The DC neighborhood bid is getting creative with its health messaging.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Jason Lancaster.

“RBG works less than 5 miles from here. If you won’t wear a mask to protect your friends and family, do it to protect RBG.”

Signs bearing this message popped up around Adams Morgan last weekend depicting Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg photoshopped in a pink mask. Part of an effort from the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District (BID), the sign is one of dozens that encourages residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The neighborhood organization released health guideline messaging earlier this month, but some board members thought the signs could be a bit catchier. That’s when deputy director Brian Barrie got to work. He designed the one with Ginsburg, whose face you might have seen in the BID’s commissioned streetlight banners, too. The posters were released last Friday, before the news of Ginsburg’s brief hospitalization and subsequent discharge.

“The news this week was a sad surprise, but I’m glad to hear she’s doing better,” says BID executive director Kristen Barden.

Though Ginsburg likely hasn’t noticed these signs herself, she did take a liking to the streetlight banners and reportedly requested one to hang in her chambers.

Barden says the BID received some requests to purchase signs. Other designs feature cute puppies (“Stand at least 10 puppies apart”) and celebrity Ryans (“Under that mask, even you could be a famous Ryan”). If you’re interested,  email Barrie at bbarrie@admodc.org.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day