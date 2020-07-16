“Protect RBG” Signs Pop Up Around Adams Morgan

“RBG works less than 5 miles from here. If you won’t wear a mask to protect your friends and family, do it to protect RBG.”

Signs bearing this message popped up around Adams Morgan last weekend depicting Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg photoshopped in a pink mask. Part of an effort from the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District (BID), the sign is one of dozens that encourages residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The neighborhood organization released health guideline messaging earlier this month, but some board members thought the signs could be a bit catchier. That’s when deputy director Brian Barrie got to work. He designed the one with Ginsburg, whose face you might have seen in the BID’s commissioned streetlight banners, too. The posters were released last Friday, before the news of Ginsburg’s brief hospitalization and subsequent discharge.

“The news this week was a sad surprise, but I’m glad to hear she’s doing better,” says BID executive director Kristen Barden.

Though Ginsburg likely hasn’t noticed these signs herself, she did take a liking to the streetlight banners and reportedly requested one to hang in her chambers.

Barden says the BID received some requests to purchase signs. Other designs feature cute puppies (“Stand at least 10 puppies apart”) and celebrity Ryans (“Under that mask, even you could be a famous Ryan”). If you’re interested, email Barrie at bbarrie@admodc.org.

