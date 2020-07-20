News

Anthony Fauci Will Throw Out the First Pitch on Nationals’ Opening Day

Here's hoping he throws a flatten-the-curve ball.

The Washington Nationals announced in an official statement on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw the first pitch on Opening Day. The delayed season kicks off on July 23, minus the pressure of throwing a foul ball in a stadium filled with fans.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the statement says.

Fauci has worn his Nats fandom on his sleeve—or rather, his mask when he testified in front of the House last month. Plus, there’s no need to produce any memorabilia for this athlete: The doctor already has his own bobblehead and plenty of merch that sports his likeness.

