Campus Conversations with President Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University
ABOUT THE EVENT
Join us for a very special series called Campus Conversations that look at the state of higher education in the DMV featuring the heads of some of the most prestigious and influential institutions in our area and the country.
We’ll kick off the first of our series with a one-on-one conversation with Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and Michael Schaffer, Editor-in-Chief of Washingtonian. They’ll discuss topics such as the role that Howard has played in the history of DC, the economics and complexities of dealing with a pandemic, and so much more. Click below to register for this exclusive event, and submit a question for Dr. Frederick.
Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Get Tickets
Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.