Coyote Spotted on National Mall

A coyote was seen in East Potomac Park Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

This wily coyote (Apetitius giganticus) was spotted yesterday morning in East Potomac Park by our tree crew supervisor. While coyotes are known to inhabit nearby Rock Creek Park, it is rare to see them on the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/HWGomWrbCS — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) July 22, 2020

The DC area is, of course, no stranger to newsworthy incursions from wildlife. Coyotes are not infrequently seen in Upper Northwest DC, and the Park Service says their numbers are probably small in Rock Creek Park. A sightings map from a group called the DC Coyote Project shows clusters of pins all around the inside of the Beltway. Arlingtonians have reported a fox who steals copies of the Washington Post, and vultures have been known to disrupt commutes and destroy patio furniture.

Despite all that, coyotes are, generally, a rare sight on the Mall, the Park Service says.