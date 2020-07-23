Washington Football Team to Be Renamed Washington Football Team

Washington’s NFL team will be known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020-2021 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the team had decided to put off its renaming until it comes up with a permanent new name. Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” gear soon, Schefter writes.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The irony of the team calling itself by the name many organizations have used to avoid using its old name (Nike didn’t print its old name on gear for one game last season) is so breathtaking that Washingtonian will just leave this one here.