5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

3345 14th St., NW

The New Orleans-inspired spot in Columbia Height’s is serving southern comfort food like shrimp with gouda grits, crabcake Benedict, and Creole-accented steak and eggs. Make it a boozy brunch with $25 bottomless mimosas or choose from a variety of free-flowing brunch cocktails for an additional $5.

1734 N St., NW

Summer produce is the star of chef Anthony Chittum’s Sunday menu on the wisteria-canopied patio. Pair ricotta pancakes with dishes like sweet-corn arancini, locally-grown tomatoes layered with goat cheese, and peaches with Chantilly cream. If you can’t snag a table this Sunday, the restaurant is planning an encore for next weekend.

The breakfast taco pop-up has become a Sunday fixture at Burmese spot Thamee, layering housemade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs and cilantro crema. This Saturday, the roving Tex-Mex taqueria is also collaborating with Sloppy Mama’s Barbecue for wood-smoked pork and brisket breakfast tacos at Ballston Quarter Market (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington).

3400 11th St., NW

While a wanderlust-fueled vacation may be out of the question right now, you can sip tropical-tasting mimosas (flavors include passionfruit and soursop) on this Malaysian restaurant’s patio. Try dishes like kerabu mangga, a green-papaya-and-mango salad with hot sambal; shrimp fritters dipped in sweet chili sauce; and biscuits spread with kaya, a sweet coconut custard.

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Sample all-you-can-eat brunch plates in the dual-level restaurant for $34 per person (must be ordered by the whole table), with the option to add on 25 cent mimosas and sangria. Get your bacon, egg, and cheese in both taco and sandwich form along with a never-ending parade of tortilla chips, guacamole, and salsa.

