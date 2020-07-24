Fauci’s First Pitch Was So Bad It’s Hard to Watch



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch last night at the Nats home opener. Though, it’s unclear whether what happened could be accurately categorized as a “pitch.” Take a look.

Huge thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.#OpeningDay // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/16wGWyfnlH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 24, 2020

While we’re reassured Fauci clearly was spending his time trying to flatten the curve instead of practicing his curveball, that doesn’t mean America’s favorite doctor is safe from a good roast. Here are some of our favorite takes from Twitter.

He clearly doesn’t want anyone to catch anything — Chuck Giacinto (@ChuckGiacinto) July 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci's horrendous first pitch at the Washington Nationals game proves exactly what we already knew: he is our country's top nerd 😍 Never change, Doctor. — Rachel Alter, MPH (@RachelAlter007) July 24, 2020

In Dr Fauci’s defense, he’s spent his whole life making sure no one catches anything. #FauciFirstPitch — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 24, 2020

Anthony Fauci being bad at sports makes me trust his science more https://t.co/u21qYnpzWX — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 24, 2020

I will give Dr. Anthony Fauci some credit here, he did follow social distancing by ensuring the ball was six feet away from the mound. pic.twitter.com/gM30qDiDG8 — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 24, 2020

Join the conversation!