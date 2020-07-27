NIH Just Opened a Covid-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial in Humans. Here’s How to Volunteer.



Beginning today, NIH and the biotech company Moderna are testing a Covid-19 vaccine in humans as part of the third phase of a clinical trial. The research needs 30,000 volunteers. It’s taking place across the country, at 89 different sites. And three of them are in the Washington area: George Washington University in DC, the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine in Baltimore, and Meridian Clinical Research in Rockville.

Here are a few things to know before applying to volunteer:

Not everyone who volunteers will get the vaccine. One half of the participants will get it; the other half will get a placebo. (Participation is randomized; neither you, nor the researchers, will know whether you were injected with the placebo or the vaccine.)

You’ll show up for two different injections, a month apart.

You’ll agree to have blood work done, and to be tested for Covid.

There’s homework: You’ll keep a diary of your temperature readings and any symptoms, particularly after the injections.

If you end up positive with Covid after the injections, you’ll be referred to doctors for appropriate medical care. You’ll provide the clinical-trial organizers with daily assessments of your symptoms and submit to saliva tests.

You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

You cannot have been previously diagnosed with Covid-19.

The study is testing for efficacy and safety. The study lasts two years.

Certain people (pregnant or breastfeeding women; those taking immunosuppressants) are ineligible. See the full list of exclusion criteria here.

There are several ways to volunteer: Meridian in Rockville is enrolling through this website. For all clinical-trial centers, you can go to the Covid Prevention Network website and click on “Volunteer Now” to be screened. Alternatively, apply through the trial announcement at clinical trials.gov (email clinicaltrials@modernatx.com or call 1-855-663-6762).

