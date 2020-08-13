The World’s Most Outrageous Megacars Have Come to the DC Area

Koenigsegg makes megacars. Not supercars–those have to cost only six figures and be somewhat difficult to obtain. Hypercars? Those cost around seven figures and are produced in even lower volume, ideally fewer than 1,000 cars per model. In 2014, the Swedish company introduced the One:1, the first megacar. It boasted 1,341 hp and cost about $2.8 million new. Six were made.

Now you can buy a Koenigsegg in the Washington area. (If you can afford one, it probably didn’t make much of a difference that there wasn’t an area dealership, but enjoy the shorter trip.) Exclusive Automotive Group of Vienna is now the home of Koeniggsegg Washington DC. It’s the company’s tenth US dealership, and a place where you could theoretically purchase the new Koenigsegg Gemera, a 1,700 bhp beast that offers seating for four as well as an almost unheard-of amenity: eight cupholders (one hot, one cold per person). Your Gemera starts at $1.7 million—a bargain, really! Three hundred will be made, which is roughly equivalent to the number of cars Koenigsegg has built in its 26-year history.

All three of the Koenigsegg models on offer in Vienna—the Gemera, the Regera (1,500 hp, around $1.9m), the Jesko (1,600 hp, around $3m) are street legal in the US, a press representative tells Washingtonian.