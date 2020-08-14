Today at 11: Chat with Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Curious about the recent spate of sandwich shops? Need a Restaurant Week recommendation? Leave a question now in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.
Ann: Hey everyone! Good morning. What can I answer for you today? I’ll start.
Q: What’s your favorite work-at-home snack?
A: The injera crisps and spicy red lentil dip from Rockville’s Tsiona Foods. Literally finished one tub and got into the car an hour later to get more. They’re at a lot of Whole Foods and a bunch of smaller Ethiopian stores.
Anyway! Send in your questions to the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.