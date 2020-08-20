Off the Market!

DC

Sold by: Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour.

Listed: $21,000,000.

Sold: $17,000,000.

Time on market: More than two years.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points:Remodeled by interior designer Patrick Sutton, with a 34-foot ballroom, a 22,000-pound marble staircase, and a whiskey cellar.

Bought by: Farzad Najam, director of cardiac surgery at George Washington University Hospital.

Listed: $3,250,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: West End.

Style: Contemporary condo.

Bragging points: A penthouse in the Ritz-Carlton Residences, with more than 3,000 square feet, three bedrooms and bathrooms, and two fireplaces.

Bought by: Rachel Goslins, director of the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building.

Listed: $1,995,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and bathrooms, with a full-width front porch, a stone patio, and a built-in grilling station.

Maryland

Bought by: Emily Glen­dinning, chief privacy officer at BAE Systems.

Listed: $1,999,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: New construction with sev-en bedrooms and eight bathrooms in more than 6,000 square feet.

Virginia

Bought by: David Gill, name partner at Wire Gill.

Listed: $1,600,000.

Sold: $1,580,013.

Days on market: 67.

Where: Reston.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points:On Lake Thoreau, with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private dock.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the August 2020 issue of Washingtonian.