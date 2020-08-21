Videographers Share Expert Tips on How to Live-Stream a Micro-Wedding or Mini-Mony

Now more than ever, video-streaming has become a way for couples to share their wedding day with loved ones, given that Covid-19 has necessitated a slew of new safety protocols, along with guest-count restrictions and social-distance measures. This means that those who matter most to a couple may not even be able to attend the event. Enter live-streaming, which has allowed couples to still exchange “I dos” while feeling surrounded by their guests virtually.

We asked the owners of Ten Twenty Seven Films, Andrew Wecht and Omar Abushaikha, to share their advice for couples wanting to live-stream their micro weddings. What follows are five tips, although, says Andrew, “There’s no one way to stream, and regardless of any circumstance, your virtual guests will be thrilled to see you tie the knot.”

1. Establish a strong Internet connection.

It may seem basic, but it’s key: You can’t effectively live-stream your wedding without a solid Internet connection. “Imagine how frustrating it is when you can’t load a YouTube video—this is how your guests will feel for the whole stream without a reliable connection on-site,” says Omar. Check for a strong Wi-Fi connection before your ceremony takes place, and, Omar suggests, have a hotspot-capable phone ready and on standby.

2. Use a streaming provider.

Virtual conferencing services, such as Zoom, have become essential in communicating with others during Covid-19, so it’s a good idea to use this type of platform for your live-stream. “Zoom is our top choice at the moment for streaming, but there are a ton of other platforms you can consider based on your needs including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook,” says Omar. YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch are great for streaming to a large audience, such as international guests, but they don’t really offer a lot of interaction capabilities with your viewers. Platforms, such as Zoom or Google Hangouts allow viewers to communicate directly with the couple and vice versa. “Consider your needs, and talk with your vendor about which platform is right for your wedding.”

3. Audio feed shouldn’t be overlooked.

The last thing you want during your virtual ceremony is for your guests to hear muffled words as you exchange vows. “Relying on standard webcam or laptop audio will result in questionable clarity, and your guests might not be able to understand or enjoy your stream,” says Andrew. A videographer will have external microphones that can be fed into the streaming devices, including clip mics that can be placed directly on the bride’s gown, groom’s lapel, or officiant’s collar. “With these tools in place, your virtual guests should be able to hear your heartfelt vows and feel the love even from afar,” explains Andrew.

4. Interactivity is a must.

Just because your guests aren’t physically present doesn’t mean you can’t include them in the festivities. Having the proper equipment, such as a microphone and TV monitor, allows couples to interact with their virtual guests. “Having a TV monitor will make it easier to see all the smiling faces,” says Andrew. He also suggests setting up a designated streaming area at the edge of your reception space or ceremony setting. This will provide guests with the ultimate view of your event.

5. Think about multi-camera options.

To really take your live-stream to the next level, Omar suggests having a multi-camera setup. “Imagine being able to see not only the bride walking down the aisle, but also the groom holding back his tears,” he says. “These are the extra considerations that take a good stream and make it even more magical.” Couples should keep in mind that this option requires additional equipment—so it costs more.

