New (and Reopened!) Outdoor Bars and Restaurants to Try Around DC

Estadio Afuera

1520 14th St., NW

Spanish hotspot Estadio is serving slushitos in the sunshine for the first time in its decade-long run in Logan Circle, thanks to a new 60-seat “streatery” patio. The space is decked out with umbrellas and astroturf, plus pandemic policies like tables spaced seven feet apart and no-contact QR code ordering. New head chef Dimas Mendoza, a 13 year veteran of the restaurant, is behind the menu of classics (plancha-grilled seafood, patatas bravas) and seasonal items like burrata with heirloom tomatoes, peaches, and sherry vinaigrette. Open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Church Hall Biergarten

3223 Grace St., NW

Georgetown’s cavernous basement bar is opening an outdoor pop-up beer garden along the C&O canal. In addition to classic brats and pretzels, look for summery eats (watermelon salad, gazpacho), local brews, and (why not?) frozen margaritas. Open Wednesday through Sunday (starting at 4 PM on weeknights and noon Saturday and Sunday).

Rumi’s Kitchen

640 L St., NW

The lauded Persian restaurant from Atlanta opens its first location outside if Georgia today in Mt. Vernon Triangle. Iranian chef/owner Ali Mesghali is known for his mezze, marinated kebabs, rice dishes, and stews. In addition to carryout and dining room seating, the restaurant boasts outdoor patio space, which you reserve via OpenTable. Open all day starting at 11:30 AM daily.

Rooftop at the Riggs

900 F St., NW

The splashy Penn Quarter hotel recently reopened with a lofty 1,500 square-foot terrace as well as adjoining indoor space. Chef Patrick Curran serves light, summery plates like homemade chips and dips, melon with prosciutto, and ice cream sandwiches. To drink: aperitivo-style cocktails and plenty of spritzes. Open Thursday through Sunday (starting at 4 PM weeknights and noon Saturday and Sunday).

The Lot at Reveler’s Hour

1775 Columbia Rd., NW

Ambitious Adams Morgan pasta joint Reveler’s Hour from the Tail Up Goat team has added an al fresco wine garden to its programming, which includes dine-in, carryout, and a daytime wine shop. Guests can book dinner tables in a side-lot decorated with string lights. The picnic-like concept features packed-up dishes like eggplant parm, corn-ricotta ravioli, and a fried chicken dinner for two, while wines and beers are all available by the can. Open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday.

Anchovy Social

221 Tingey St., SE

New York hospitality magnate Danny Meyer was among the first to shutter all of his businesses in the pandemic—including newly opened Maialino and Anchovy Social, his only venues outside NYC. The latter rooftop terrace just reopened in Navy Yard. Go for wraparound views of the Anacostia River, seafood plateaus, fancy tinned seafood, and bites like crab-topped deviled eggs. In addition to summery wines and swizzles, there’s a “social spritz” for a non-socially distanced two ($29). Open Wednesday through Sunday (starting at 4 PM on weekdays and 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday).

Also fresh to the scene:

Bayou Bakery, which reopens in Arlington today with beignets and frozen hurricanes after a months-long Covid closure.

Bella Vista at Don Ciccio, a Saturday only patio pop-up at the Italian distillery in Ivy City, which serves delicious, freshly made spritzes and summery cocktails.

Buford’s Biscuits, a new-wave Southern restaurant in Leesburg with homemade biscuit sandwiches and gravy flights.

Doi Moi, which reopens in Logan Circle on Wednesday, August 26 with a new Vietnamese menu, new operators, and more outdoor seating.

Ghostburger, a diner-style ghost kitchen concept out of Shaw’s Espita with smashburgers, cheesesteaks, and boozy shakes (starting Tuesday, August 25).

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, Ashok Bajaj’s hospitality company, is newly all-fresco with patio space and fresh furniture at all ten restaurants, including Rasika (Penn Quarter and West End), Oval Room, Bombay Club, and Annabelle.

Masseria, chef Nick Stefanelli’s Michelin-starred Italian restaurant near Union Market, which recently reopened after a months-long closure with new tasting menus, courtyard canapes, and a breezy pergola. In Georgetown, Stefanelli’s Officina pop-up also added courtyard seating.

Pupatella Dupont, the first DC location for Arlington’s popular, wood-fired Neapolitan pizza restaurant.

Quarry House Tavern, the storied Silver Spring dive, is now open above ground—the first time since before Prohibition—with a pandemic-friendly outdoor beer garden.

Royal Steatery, a new, all-day 28-seat outdoor space for the LeDroit Park cafe serving breakfast through afternoon cocktail hour and dinner.

