Dan Snyder likes to be called “Mr. Snyder” or “Sir.” He likes his toilet paper folded to a point and his paper clips facing the same direction. And he apparently does not want you following him on Twitter, at least yet.
Washington Football Team’s owner just joined Twitter, a service that makes it possible to see how people are talking about you, a bold move for someone who’s as unpopular in the DC area—and indeed, beyond it—as Dan Snyder.
It’s an especially bold move during a week when the Washington Post dropped a second bombshell story about the toxic sexist culture inside the team, this one featuring an actual allegation against the owner, not just his flunkies. On Twitter, some fairly big names are speculating that Snyder could be forced to sell the franchise.
But before you file an opinion on what his first public tweet should be, know that Dan Snyder probably won’t see your great jape: He’s locked his account and must approve all followers.
At the time of publication, Dan Snyder followed two accounts and had approved four others to follow Dan Snyder. A follow request from a Washingtonian reporter remains pending.
So, in the meantime, you can follow several other Dan Snyders.
Dan Snyder Cares
(5,537 more followers than @Real_DanSnyder)
Profile photo: Dan Snyder dressed as Napoleon
Characteristic tweet:
I applaud my brother James Dolan for his bravery in standing up to obnoxious fans who want “wins” and “an enjoyable experience.”
— Dan Snyder Cares (@DanSnyderCares) March 5, 2020
Fire Dan Snyder
(283 more followers than @Real_DanSnyder, though the account appears to be dormant)
Profile photo: A yellow shirt reading “Worst. Owner. Ever.”
Characteristic tweet:
Just walked into a Redskins store at a major DC area mall and the staff turned off the Redskins game and put on the Raven/Chiefs…
— Fire Dan Snyder (@FireDanSnyder) December 9, 2018
Dan Snyder
(Evening anchor at KOKH Oklahoma City; 1553 more followers than
Profile photo: Snyder in front of a camera overlooking a highway.
Characteristic tweet:
TONIGHT: We’re rolling out this bad boy on @OKCFOX and I 👏🏼 CANNOT 👏🏼 WAIT! See you all after baseball. pic.twitter.com/PeWqSOP8Cu
— Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) August 14, 2020