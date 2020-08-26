News

A Helicopter Flyover at Nationals Park Will Honor 100 Years of the 19th Amendment Today

The female-led flyover will feature two UH-1N Huey helicopters celebrating Women's Equality Day.

A UH-1N Huey helicopter in 2012. The 1st Helicopter Squadron will lead two helicopters in a flyover above RFK Stadium and Nationals Park today to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

The US Air Force will perform a flyover today to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment. On this date in 1920, officially recognized as Women’s Equality Day, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted into the US Constitution. The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, created by Congress in 2017 to observe this historic anniversary, partnered with the Air Force to organize the female-led flyover on Wednesday. The 1st Helicopter Squadron will fly two UH-1N Huey helicopters over DC, taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at about 5:30 PM. Then, two-aircraft formation will hover around RFK Stadium before heading to Nationals Park to fly over the stadium at approximately 5:55 PM, right before the start of the Nats vs. Phillies game.

