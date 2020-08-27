MAP: Where You Can Find Bathrooms During Al Sharpton’s March on Washington

On Friday, August 28—the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech—another March on Washington will make its way through the city. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network are leading protesters from the Lincoln Memorial to the MLK Memorial for a “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March demonstrating for police and criminal justice reform, with speeches from the families of George Floyd, Eric Garner, and Breonna Taylor.

Many public restrooms remain closed due to the pandemic, but buildings around DC are offering access to their facilities. Hydration stations and rest stops will be available to those wearing a mask. Here’s a guide to where to go when you have to go:

This list will be updated.

Portable bathrooms are set up at 18th St., NW and Constitution Ave., NW.

Access restrooms in the lobby of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St., NW) from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Wharf theater Arena Stage (1101 6th St., SW) opens its lobby from 10 AM to 6 PM with refreshments, bathrooms, and additional PPE.

Shaw concert venue 9:30 Club (815 V St., NW) is offering access to restrooms, charging outlets, and basic first aid from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Restrooms and water are available at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (1313 New York Ave., NW) from 12 PM to 8 PM.

Luther Place Memorial Church (1226 Vermont Ave., NW) is continuing its weekly hospitality tent from 11 AM to 11 PM with bathroom trailers as well as water and snacks.

