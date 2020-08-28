15 of the Best Hairstylists and Salons in Washington

Health

Photograph of Kwawu by Violetta Markelou

Style setter: Aba Kwawu, president, TAA Public Relations.

Recommended stylist: Charcelle Wilson, through the Bonnti app.

“The app is a fabulous virtual booking system for women of color, and the artists and stylists come to you.”

Style setter: Pum Lefebure, cofounder and chief creative officer, Design Army and AtYolk.

Recommended stylist: Franck Rihouey, Saint-Germain.

“Modern cuts that grow out perfectly and last six months.”

Photograph of Lefebure by Heidi Niemala

Style setter: Dani Sauter, social-media influencer, @blonde_inthedistrict.

Recommended stylist: Heather Jordan, Salon deZEN.

“She is a color specialist and specializes in platinum blonds and fantasy-color hair.”

Photograph of Sauter by Arielle Lewis Studios

Style setter: Anchyi Wei, social-media influencer, @anchyi.

Recommended stylist: Anne Landry, the Bloom Salon in Tysons.

“The highlights I get from Anne are more time-consuming but look natural and last quite a while longer.”

Photo courtesy of subject

Style setter: Nathan Chin, senior product manager, Cvent.

Recommended stylist: Michael Geovanni, PR at Partners downtown.

“I trust Mikey for anything from cuts to going full platinum for the first time in my life.”

Photo courtesy of subject

Style setter: Amy Baier, philanthropist on the boards of Children’s National Hospital, the Kennedy Center, and other nonprofits.

Recommended stylist: Shana Dee, Lumen Salon.

“Shana specializes in color and hand-tied extensions.”

Photo courtesy of subject

Style setter: Dionna Dorsey, designer and founder, @districtofclothing.

Recommended stylist: Titi Alula, Hair Cuttery Potomac Yard Center in Alexandria.

“It’s by no means glamorous, but it doesn’t cost $250 for a trim, and she understands naturally curly hair.”

Photo courtesy of subject

Style setter: Donald Syriani, DJ, photographer, and civil engineer.

Recommended stylist: Arash Kiani, the Grooming Lounge.

“He’s an expert in cut, color, and shave services.”

Photograph of Syriani by Franz Mahr

Style setter: Mera Anwar, founder and fashion designer, Miri.

Recommended stylist: Kambiz Mehdizadeh, Studio Salon & Spa.

“I have really fine hair, plus it’s long. Kambiz cuts it in a way that adds loads of volume.”

Photograph courtesy of subject

Style setter: Tamika Tremaglio, Greater Washington managing principal, Deloitte.

Recommended stylist: Tiffany Naté, Tiffany Naté Beauty.

“Tiffany has a gift for pairing powerful, business-forward looks while capturing a feminine flair, which I love.”

Photograph courtesy of subject

 

Style setter: Meg Biram, artist.

Recommended stylist: Winston Thompson, PR at Partners downtown.

“I go to him because my hair is sensitive and fragile.”

Photograph courtesy of subject

Style setter: Holly Barzyk, public relations.

Recommended salon: Ozuki Salon, Georgetown.

“The stylists there do amazing things with Asian hair—it is a fabulous Japanese parlor.”

Photograph courtesy of subject

Style setter: Vinoda Basnayake, hospitality entrepreneur and partner at Nelson Mullins.

Recommended stylist: David Maier, Karma by Erwin Gomez.

“My hair is thick, crazy, and long. I always want to be able to control it, but I don’t want to thin it. David knows how to find the balance.”

Photograph of Basnayake by LA Flicks

Style setter: Tina Alster, dermatologist and founding director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery.

Recommended stylist: Onder, Georgetown Salon and Spa.

“Onder Yavuz and his uncle, Turgay, do the best blowouts—lasting a week.”

Photograph courtesy of subject

Style setter: Sebastian Zutant, wine director and co-owner, Primrose Wine Bar.

Recommended stylist: Frank Pezzanite III, PR at Partners Mazza Gallerie.

“[He does] wild shit with cut and color and does tons of [restaurant] industry peeps.”

Photograph of Zutant by deb Lindsy
Amy Moeller
