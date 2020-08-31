Send Us Your First Day of (Virtual) School Pictures!

News & Politics

Photograph by SeventyFour; via iStock.
A new school year began for many students in Maryland and DC Monday, and it’s a first day of school like no other: Students are returning to the video calls and compressed schedules that have characterized education since the coronavirus pandemic sent students home earlier this past spring.

But just because kids didn’t head off this morning with a new backpack or a bag of school supplies for their classroom doesn’t mean this isn’t a day worth memorializing. Washingtonian wants to help commemorate this significant and unprecedented first day of school by collecting photos from parents and guardians. So if you’d like to share photos of your scholars’ first day of school with us for publication, please email them to photos@washingtonian.com. Please include your name; the kids’ names, school, and grades; and a phone number or email address where we can reach you if we have any questions.

