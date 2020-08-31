Virtual Trivia, Art History, and Home-Design Inspo: Things to Do in Washington, August 31-September 2

Hello hello,

Take an art-history lesson on Picasso’s Guernica .

Take an art walk: The Kreeger Museum is reopening its lush sculpture garden with safety precautions and timed entry passes on Tuesday, 9/1: Make reservations here.

Don’t lose touch: The Anacostia Community Museum is starting Inspiration | Action, a weekly civic engagement series online. Hear from Letitia Scott Jackson, a family counselor who runs the Dallas-based organization Keep Families Connected, about how you can maintain important relationships through the challenges and isolation of Covid-19. Tuesday 9/1 at 2:30 PM; Free, register here.

Get competitive: Text some friends and join a virtual game night with trivia, charades, pictionary, and more with scavenger-hunt company Let’s Roam. Learn more here.

Books: DaVinci Code author Dan Brown is releasing his first picture book, Wild Symphony. Of course there’s more to the work than meets the eye: You can use an app to hear each animal’s music through augmented reality and find the hidden message within. Brown will talk about the book with NPR’s Petra Mayer at a virtual Politics and Prose book event. Tuesday 9/1 at 7 PM; $22-$27 (includes a copy of the book), buy tickets here.

The art of war: Picasso’s mural Guernica is a famous anti-war masterpiece that illustrates the aerial bombing of the Basque town during the Spanish Civil War in 1937. Learn more about the work and its timelessness with Smithsonian Associates art historian Paul Glenshaw in the virtual event “Art + History: Guernica by Pablo Picasso.” Wednesday 9/2 at 12 PM; $20-$25, buy tickets here.

Stop stressing about the dentist: Worried about going in for a teeth-cleaning? It will definitely be different from previous appointments, so we wrote about what you should expect if and when you go back to the dentist.

Guys and dolls: Eat next to the only friends you can truly be safe around—mannequins! The new restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen is bringing Persian eats and those trendy dining dolls to Mount Vernon Triangle.

A new way to say hey: No one wants to shake a stranger’s hands nowadays for obvious reasons so…how should we greet people? We put together a pictorial guide to what could replace the handshake.

Small-home inspo: We’ve got tips on how you can spruce up a small space to make it feel more comfortable. Walk through the redesign of this gorgeous Georgetown apartment.

In remembrance:

Rest in power, king.

The announcement of Chadwick Boseman’s death on Friday was a sudden and tragic surprise. The Howard alum inspired many through powerful movies about the Black experience, including Da 5 Bloods, Marshall, and, of course, Black Panther—all while quietly battling colon cancer. In a statement , director Ryan Coogler mentioned a conversation he and Boseman had about Howard’s connections to the superhero film: “We spoke about the irony of how his former Howard classmate Ta-Nehisi Coates was writing T’Challa’s current arc with Marvel Comics. And how Chad knew Howard student Prince Jones, whose murder by a police officer inspired Coates’ memoir Between The World and Me.”

Before Hollywood fame, Boseman spent his time at Howard working as an intern at various DC theaters including Woolly Mammoth, Studio, and Arena Stage. This weekend, I took time to rewatch some of the best videos of Boseman in recent years, like his hilarious Black Jeopardy appearance on SNL (“Aw hell naw, Karen. Keep your bland ass potato salad to yourself!”) and the time he surprised Black Panther fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He will be missed, but his work and his presence will live on.

