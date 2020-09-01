Maryland Will Enter Phase Three Starting Friday

Are you ready for some sermons, movies, and concerts? Maryland will begin begin a modified phase 3 reopening September 4, and all businesses will be permitted to open, Governor Larry Hogan announced in a press conference today.

6. *STAGE THREE.* Based on our improving health metrics, Maryland is taking its initial steps into Stage Three of #COVID19 recovery. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) September 1, 2020

Beginning at 5 PM, indoor theaters and outdoor venues may be open for concerts or movies at half-capacity. Additionally, religious and retail spots will be able to increase capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

Individual Maryland jurisdictions will have the ability to decide when they will enter stage three, as with the previous stages.

