Maryland Will Enter Phase Three Starting Friday

Movies, concerts, and churches are on, unless your county says otherwise

Are you ready for some sermons, movies, and concerts? Maryland will begin begin a modified phase 3 reopening September 4, and all businesses will be permitted to open, Governor Larry Hogan announced in a press conference today.

Beginning at 5 PM, indoor theaters and outdoor venues may be open for concerts or movies at half-capacity. Additionally, religious and retail spots will be able to increase capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

Individual Maryland jurisdictions will have the ability to decide when they will enter stage three, as with the previous stages.

