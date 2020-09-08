Here’s the New List of States DC Considers Hotspots

Today, DC updated its list of hotspot states, adding Montana and Ohio and removing Alaska and Arizona. The list will be updated in two weeks on September 21.

Anyone engaging in nonessential travel to or from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in DC. Local health officials have stressed that a negative Covid test is not a substitute for the quarantine period.

Here’s the full list

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

