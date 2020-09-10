Food

6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: A barbecue feast, Oktoberfest festivities, and Fairfax City Restaurant Week.

Photograph via Shutterstock.

Chefs Kevin Tien and Scott Chung’s Asian-American barbecue joint Wild Tiger is collaborating with Arlington smokehouse Sloppy Mama’s for a $34 three-course feast on Thursday, September 10. The menu features gochujang-rubbed sausage and kimchee greens, and is available to schedule for pick up at Sloppy Mama’s (5731 Lee Hwy., Arlington) or delivery after 5 PM.

The DC State Fair is going virtual this year, starting with a free cooking from scraps course on Thursday, September 10 at 7 PM. Transform ingredients gone bad into a good meal. That bottle of Merlot you left out on the counter last night could be the key to tonight’s fried chicken.

Bolivian pop-up Saya Salteña is slinging savory pastries at Atlas Brew Work’s Ivy City taproom (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) on Friday, September 11. Starting at 4 PM, snag the baked turnovers along with a cold beer.

No need to pick between pilsners, porters, and pale ales at Fairfax’s Caboose Commons brewery (2918 Eskridge Rd.), which is hosting a group-friendly beer tasting ($320 for a table for eight) on Saturday, September 12. It will feature beers from six local breweries and a cidery. Reserve socially-distanced seatings at 10 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM.

Don your finest dirndl and lederhosen for Silver Branch Brewing Co’s Oktoberfest fashion contest on Saturday, September 12 at 5 PM. You can sample the brewery’s (8401 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring) newest release, a German-style märzen to honor the annual festivities.

Dining deals continue with Fairfax City Restaurant Week, which kicks off on Saturday, September 13. Order three-course meals for $20 per person at lunch and brunch, and $35 at dinner. The promotion runs until Sunday, September 20.

Daniella Byck
