Real Estate

The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions

Written by | Published on
Purchased by Scott Van Pelt and his wife, Stephanie.

DC

Sold by: Tucker Carlson, Fox News host, and his wife, Susan.

Listed: $3,950,000.

Sold: $3,950,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Kent.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, plus a gym and pool with an outdoor shower and sauna.

Bought by: Jamie Weinstein, National Review podcaster, and Michelle Fields, former reporter for Breitbart News.

Listed: $2,675,500.

Sold: $2,550,000.

Days on market: 46.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with three fireplaces, a secluded backyard, and an in-law suite.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Maryland

Bought by: Scott Van Pelt, ESPN sportscaster, and his wife, Stephanie.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,250,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points:11,000-plus square feet, with six bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool on two acres.

Bought by: Shannon McGahn, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Association of Realtors and wife of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Listed: $2,185,000.

Sold: $2,079,000.

Days on market: 100.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths on two acres, plus a 100-bottle wine cellar, a billiards room, and a pool.

Virginia

Bought by: Tarek Helou, a partner at Wilson Sonsini.

Listed: $2,400,000.

Sold: $2,325,000.

Days on market: Not publicly listed.

Where: Vienna.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with a spacious front porch, a two-car garage, and two fireplaces.

Bought by: Peter Whitfield, a partner at Sidley Austin.

Listed: $1,999,999.

Sold: $1,950,000.

Days on market: 110.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: On five and a half acres, with six bedrooms, seven baths, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a carriage house.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the September 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day