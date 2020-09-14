The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

DC

Sold by: Tucker Carlson, Fox News host, and his wife, Susan.

Listed: $3,950,000.

Sold: $3,950,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Kent.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, plus a gym and pool with an outdoor shower and sauna.

Bought by: Jamie Weinstein, National Review podcaster, and Michelle Fields, former reporter for Breitbart News.

Listed: $2,675,500.

Sold: $2,550,000.

Days on market: 46.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with three fireplaces, a secluded backyard, and an in-law suite.

Maryland

Bought by: Scott Van Pelt, ESPN sportscaster, and his wife, Stephanie.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,250,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points:11,000-plus square feet, with six bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool on two acres.

Bought by: Shannon McGahn, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Association of Realtors and wife of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Listed: $2,185,000.

Sold: $2,079,000.

Days on market: 100.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths on two acres, plus a 100-bottle wine cellar, a billiards room, and a pool.

Virginia

Bought by: Tarek Helou, a partner at Wilson Sonsini.

Listed: $2,400,000.

Sold: $2,325,000.

Days on market: Not publicly listed.

Where: Vienna.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with a spacious front porch, a two-car garage, and two fireplaces.

Bought by: Peter Whitfield, a partner at Sidley Austin.

Listed: $1,999,999.

Sold: $1,950,000.

Days on market: 110.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: On five and a half acres, with six bedrooms, seven baths, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a carriage house.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the September 2020 issue of Washingtonian.