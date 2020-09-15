In Halloween News, Trick or Treating Is a Go in Alexandria This Year

Covid-19 might be limiting certain Halloween festivities, but so far, trick or treating will be allowed in at least one corner of Washington: Alexandria.

Halloween “is not an official holiday, so the City is not normally involved in regulating how it is celebrated apart from everyday rules like pedestrian and vehicle safety, trespassing and property damage, etc.,” writes Craig Fifer, director of city communications, in an email to Washingtonian. “This year’s ‘everyday rules’ include avoiding large gatherings, maintaining distance, wearing masks indoors, etc.”

According to Alexandria’s recently extended mask ordinance, everyone is required to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors in public. Fifer says that those rules, and general safety recommendations like social distancing, will apply during Halloween, and the city has not announced any additional restrictions. Last week, after a lot of, uh, booing, Los Angeles quickly backed off of the initial trick or treating ban it announced—all while continuing to insist that the ritual is unsafe and “not recommended.”

Where else can you treat or trick in Washington this year?

A spokesperson for the DC mayor’s office has not responded to Washingtonian for comment about Halloween in the city this year. Arlington and other jurisdictions tell us they’re awaiting state guidance before making any decisions about trick or treating. The state, meanwhile, says it’s looking to the CDC: “The Virginia Department of Health is currently thinking through Halloween guidance and anticipates CDC guidelines being made available soon,” writes VDH public information officer Erin Beard in an email.

Your move, CDC. A haunting will we go?

