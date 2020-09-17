The home should be the treasure chest of living—Le Corbusier. Welcome to 1817 13th Street NW where your treasure chest awaits. This magnificent 3BR/2.5BA Penthouse, spread across nearly 2,200 square feet, offers unparalleled designer living with a massive private roof terrace, and secured private parking. There are two master suites with curved bay windows featuring charming tree-lined and tree-top views of 13th Street: one on the main level and the other on the upper level of the home.

1817 13th, Home #2 from McWilliams|Ballard on Vimeo.

Entertain at home on two spacious, luminous levels. The main level of the home boasts a gracious dining room, an impressive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that usher in eastern light and a chef’s kitchen with custom inset cabinetry with built-in hood, panelized Thermador appliances and a wet bar with wine fridge and additional dishwasher. The upper level of this Penthouse includes two additional bedrooms, a full carrera marble bath and a gorgeous private terrace with built-in speakers, gas and water lines.

Every detail has been tended to from solid 5 panel doors, Waterworks plumbing fixtures, and custom millwork to recessed lighting throughout and sound system speakers. This is truly a MUST-SEE home in the heart of Logan Circle.

Developed and built by award winning custom homebuilder Bogdan Builders — open this Sunday, September 20th from 1-3 p.m.