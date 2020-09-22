A Mediterranean-Meets-Classic Wedding at the St. Regis Hotel

Laura and Thomas’s big day featured colorful Mediterranean-inspired details paired with luxe traditional items to create a one-of-a-kind setting. The couple, who met in college on the Georgetown University swim team, opted to exchange vows at their alma matter’s chapel and then invited guests to an alfresco cocktail hour followed by a sit-down dinner reception inside the regal St. Regis. Check out their celebration below to see more of their special day, including their mini hot sauce favors that doubled as escort cards.

The Vibrant Color Scheme

The couple chose a cobalt blue, peach, coral, and fuchsia color scheme that they accented with pops of ivory and green throughout their wedding details.

The Wedding Day Florals

Classic wedding bouquets included the vibrant Mediterranean-inspired color scheme and were filled with pretty peonies, garden roses, dahlias, double headed tulips, ranunculus, sweet peas, poppies, jasmine vine, and english stock.

How They Got Engaged

“We got engaged on my 30th birthday in Iceland,” says the Laura. The couple had planned an exciting trip overseas to celebrate the monumental birthday with Thomas even thinking about popping the question after a helicopter ride over Iceland’s glaciers. However, Laura says that Iceland had other plans. “The weather changes so quickly and the ride kept having to get cancelled due to the bad snow and wind,” she says. “We ended up spending the day having a leisurely breakfast, walking along the Iceland piers and then went to a spa in a cave.” Thomas proposed inside the scenic cave where Laura said yes right away.

The Meaningful Ceremony

Since the couple met while attending Georgetown University, they knew the Dahlgren Chapel would be the best place to exchange vows. It’s located right on campus and provides stately decor and architecture.

The Cocktail Hour

After the ceremony, guests were invited to an outdoor cocktail hour held on the St. Regis’ attached patio. Tabletops were dressed with blue-and-white patterned linens and a walk-up bar was decorated with a greenery-filled backdrop and a laser-cut-out sign of the couple’s names. To stick to the couple’s Mediterranean vibe they served hot and cold passed canapés and had a charcuterie station “full of fresh and dried fruits, cured meats and all kinds of different cheeses, crackers and breads,” says Laura.

The Reception Details

After the alfresco cocktail hour, guests were encouraged to grab a personalized Nando’s Peri Peri hot sauce, which would lead them to their seats at the reception. “They were such a fun, personal twist,” says the couple. Once inside, guests were greeted with lush florals, chandelier lighting, and elegant place settings and seating arrangements. “We really wanted to have a fun party and a night that was about eating, drinking and celebrating with our family and friends,” says the couple. The night ended with live band and lots of dancing.

The Details:

Photographer: Emily Blumberg Photography |Venue, Catering & Cake: St. Regis, Washington DC | Planning & Design: Sarah Kazemburg Events & Styling | Florist: Floral & Bloom | Invitations: Steph B. and Co | Hair Stylist: Bridal Hair by Remona Soleimani | Makeup Artist: Makeup by Nour | Bride’s Attire: Reem Acra from Gabriella New York Bridal Salon | Groom’s Attire: Neiman Marcus | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo | Music/Entertainment: Rhythm6 with Kushner Entertainment | Transportation: Fleet Transportation

