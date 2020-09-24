After a summer that was anything but standard, there’s a welcome change in the air these days. As temperatures dip and leaves turn glowing red and yellow, our thoughts shift to outdoor adventures that help us make the most of this moment, from leisurely dinners al fresco with friends to an afternoon of window shopping along Palmer Alley. After all, autumn is fleeting in the District, so this is your chance to pile on the cashmere and spend some extra time outside—safe and socially distanced, of course.

At CityCenterDC, the perfect fall day can look exactly the way you want: fueled by sweet and savory treats from award-winning restaurants, inspired by the fall collections at world-class shops, or intrigued by gorgeous large-scale art installations. It could even involve a cozy hotel staycation at the Conrad Washington D.C., if you’re struck by seasonal wanderlust but want to keep it local.

The hallmark of fall has always been the back-to-school rush, with its renewed energy and excitement for a fresh start. But while life may look a bit different right now, there’s still plenty to celebrate in small moments of discovery, friendly get-togethers, and well-deserved indulgences. We invite you to come find your joy at CityCenterDC.



COFFEE AND A BUZZ

The brainchild of Piccolina’s Alissa Diaz, this coffee-based cocktail is a perfect after-dinner drink for chilly evenings.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Civic vodka

1/2 oz Lucano Caffe liqueur

1/2 oz Frangelico

1 oz espresso

3/4 oz cream

Whipped cream, for garnish

Chopped toasted hazelnuts, for garnish

Cacao nibs, for garnish

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled halfway with ice. Top with whipped cream, hazelnuts, and cacao nibs.

FLOWER POWER WEEKENDS

Ready to freshen up your nest for fall? Bring the outdoors in with some freshly cut seasonal blooms during our fall floral event. Two petal-pushing vendors—Blue Ribbon Floral and Lily’s Flower Truck—will be popping up at CityCenterDC most fall weekends starting Saturday, September 26 through Saturday, November 21. Stop by to craft a stunning bouquet of your favorite blooms to brighten your dining table, nightstand, or WFH office setup—and maybe spread a little joy by making one for a friend, too. See the full schedule for Blue Ribbon Floral and Lily’s Flower Truck and start planning your colorful outing.

OUTDOOR DINING

FALL FLAVORS

There’s no better way to celebrate the crisp, cool days of fall than with a glass of wine and dinner on the patio at your favorite restaurant. Whether you’re dreaming of the tender gnocchi at Centrolina, a juicy ribeye from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, or the creamy truffle risotto at Fig & Olive, it’s easy to indulge in your favorite comfort foods in the spacious outdoor dining areas at CityCenterDC. Craving something lighter? Try the new Italian-inspired cocktails at Piccolina or grab a plant-based bite from Fruitive and do some people-watching from a safe distance in Palmer Alley, beneath a colorful canopy of fall leaves. For something a bit more intimate, consider the Secret Garden experience at the Conrad, where you can indulge in garden-themed cocktails and dishes on the hotel’s third-floor terrace. Top it off with a scoop—OK, two scoops—of artisan gelato from Dolcezza, and those end-of-summer blues will be a distant memory.