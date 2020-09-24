Things to Do

Netflix Releases Trailer for Show About Gallaudet

"Deaf U" premieres October 9

Photograph by Kristina Blokhin via iStock.

Deaf U, a reality series about life at Gallaudet University, will make its debut October 9 on Netflix, which released a trailer for the show this week:

Nyle DiMarco, who went to high school in Frederick and attended Gallaudet (and is the the first deaf winner of America’s Next Top Model), is one of the show’s executive producers. During a media tour for Deaf U, DiMarco told Deadline he “wanted to see diversity and layers in the community.” The show, Netflix says, will follow a group of friends as they “navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together.”

