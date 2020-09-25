News & Politics

Do These Photos Perfectly Capture Life During Covid?

The DC Public Library just released the first images from its "Archive This Moment DC" collection.

Written by
| Published on

DC Public Library has released the first set of photos in its “Archive This Moment DC” collection, capturing “the new normal” in DC during the early months of Covid-19. Washingtonians submitted more than 2,000 images, and the 88 photos selected for the initial archive feature mask selfies, hopeful signs, and socially distanced gatherings in March, April, and May. Take a look at some of the images in the series and see if you think the collection accurately sums up what we’ve been through. And you can submit your own with the hashtag #archivethismomentdc.

A "face covering required" sign at the Eastern Market Metro. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A “face covering required” sign at the Eastern Market Metro. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Signs announcing takeout, delivery, and to-go rum punch at H Street restaurant Cane. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Signs announcing takeout, delivery, and to-go rum punch at H Street restaurant Cane. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A socially-distanced neighborhood gathering. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A socially distanced neighborhood gathering on T Street, Northwest. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A yard sign at 17 St and C St SE. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A yard sign at 17th and C, Southeast. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A line of people wait outside of the Fort Lincoln Lowes. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A line of people wait outside of the Fort Lincoln Lowes. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Pandemic-era street art. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Pandemic-era street art. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Leaning out of a window with a sign: "In Fauci We Trust." Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Leaning out of a window with a sign. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
The empty Fox 5 newsroom. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
The empty Fox 5 newsroom. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A sign wears a mask at Thai X-ing near Howard University Hospital. Photo courtesy of DC
A sign wears a mask at Thai X-ing near Howard University Hospital. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
Snacks for delivery workers. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.
A box of snacks for delivery workers in Capitol Hill. Photo courtesy of DC Public Library.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE