Do These Photos Perfectly Capture Life During Covid?

DC Public Library has released the first set of photos in its “Archive This Moment DC” collection, capturing “the new normal” in DC during the early months of Covid-19. Washingtonians submitted more than 2,000 images, and the 88 photos selected for the initial archive feature mask selfies, hopeful signs, and socially distanced gatherings in March, April, and May. Take a look at some of the images in the series and see if you think the collection accurately sums up what we’ve been through. And you can submit your own with the hashtag #archivethismomentdc.
