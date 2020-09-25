Built in 2010, this Sekas home is smartly designed with today’s lifestyle in mind and features the hallmarks of Sekas quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. With plenty of room to work or play, the home features 6 spacious bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a 3 car garage.



Sited perfectly on a 3/4 acre lot to provide maximum curb appeal,there is a gracious front lawn, an inviting front porch and a huge backyard with a slate patio for outdoor entertaining.

The gourmet kitchen with lovely views of the garden provides the perfect space for culinary creativity. If working from home is an option, you will appreciate the main level office and flex space for a second home office or home-schooling center. Quality abounds with stacked stone fireplaces, hardwood floors, crown molding, and high end systems.

Situated in the heart of Vienna, the location is superb, just minutes to the shops and restaurants of Tysons Corner, the Silver Line Metro, Wolftrap and major commuter routes. Award winning school pyramid – Westbriar Elementary, Kilmer Middle, Madison HS.

For a Virtual Tour, click here.

Open House, Sunday, September 27th, 1-4 PM.

Contact:

Joan Reimann

Joan@JustPhoneJoan.com

703-505-5626