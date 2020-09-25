Friday’s flyover commemorating the 75th anniversary V-E Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, organizers Arsenal of Democracy announced today. The flyover of World War II-era planes is now planned for 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 26. This is the event’s second rescheduling: The flyover was originally supposed to take place on May 8 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The route will remain the same, with planes flying from Virginia over the Potomac River to the Lincoln Memorial. From there, they will move over the National Mall and circle over the World War II Memorial and back to Virginia.

