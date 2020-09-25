News & Politics

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

The governor and his wife, who also tested positive, are isolating at the executive mansion.

Written by
| Published on
Ralph Northam
Photograph by Flickr user Craig/Creative Commons.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for covid-19, the governor’s office announced today. The couple will quarantine at the Executive Mansion in Richmond for 10 days, as recommended by CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

The Northams received nasal swabs on Thursday after a member of their staff tested positive for the virus. While Pamela has mild symptoms, the governor is currently reporting no symptoms. Both the mansion and the Patrick Henry office building are closed this morning for cleaning. Northam will continue his gubernatorial duties from home.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE