Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for covid-19, the governor’s office announced today. The couple will quarantine at the Executive Mansion in Richmond for 10 days, as recommended by CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

The Northams received nasal swabs on Thursday after a member of their staff tested positive for the virus. While Pamela has mild symptoms, the governor is currently reporting no symptoms. Both the mansion and the Patrick Henry office building are closed this morning for cleaning. Northam will continue his gubernatorial duties from home.

