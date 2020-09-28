Washingtonian’s 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game: Night One

Yep, the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is going down tomorrow, September 29, at 9 PM EST, with Fox’s Chris Wallace moderating. Will either candidate emerge on stage wearing a face mask? There won’t be a handshake—so how will Trump and Biden greet each other? (A stare-down? Side eye?)

It’s going to be a long night. But here’s one way to cope: Play Night One of our 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game. Or, bingo! We have that, too (scroll down). Here goes…

Before it starts:

Everyone shotgun a beer. You’ll need it. Loser has to lip sync to Christina Aguilera’s infamous rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to kick off the festivities. God bless America.

Take a sip when Trump:

Says “yuge”

Says “Jina” (China)

Talks about his admiration for any totalitarian world leader

Makes any false claims related to coronavirus and our pandemic response

Complains about mysterious voter fraud

Accuses Biden of wanting to defund the police

Take a sip when Biden:

Uses a malapropism

Says “folks”

References the middle class

Starts a sentence with “look”

Tells a story about some “average Joe” worker he met on the campaign trail that could easily be fabricated

Claims he’s going to end systemic racism and fails to explain how

Take a sip when either:

Says “the United States of America”

Says something inappropriate

Loses their place mid-sentence and completely changes direction

Lobs a direct insult at the other

Chug when:

Biden uses Obama’s record as evidence of his own capabilities as a leader.

You can no longer follow what Trump is arguing.

Take a shot/finish your drink if:

Biden’s eye starts bleeding. It happened once, it can happen again.

Trump describes his financial records and history with the IRS as “perfect”

Not drinking? Download our 2020 Presidential Debate: Night One Bingo Card ( here ):

