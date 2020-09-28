Washingtonian’s 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game: Night One

Yep, the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is going down tomorrow, September 29, at 9 PM EST, with Fox’s Chris Wallace moderating. Will either candidate emerge on stage wearing a face mask? There won’t be a handshake—so how will Trump and Biden greet each other? (A stare-down? Side eye?)
It’s going to be a long night. But here’s one way to cope: Play Night One of our 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game. Or, bingo! We have that, too (scroll down). Here goes…
Before it starts:
Everyone shotgun a beer. You’ll need it. Loser has to lip sync to Christina Aguilera’s infamous rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to kick off the festivities. God bless America.
Take a sip when Trump:
- Says “yuge”
- Says “Jina” (China)
- Talks about his admiration for any totalitarian world leader
- Makes any false claims related to coronavirus and our pandemic response
- Complains about mysterious voter fraud
- Accuses Biden of wanting to defund the police
Take a sip when Biden:
- Uses a malapropism
- Says “folks”
- References the middle class
- Starts a sentence with “look”
- Tells a story about some “average Joe” worker he met on the campaign trail that could easily be fabricated
- Claims he’s going to end systemic racism and fails to explain how
Take a sip when either:
- Says “the United States of America”
- Says something inappropriate
- Loses their place mid-sentence and completely changes direction
- Lobs a direct insult at the other
Chug when:
- Biden uses Obama’s record as evidence of his own capabilities as a leader.
- You can no longer follow what Trump is arguing.
Take a shot/finish your drink if:
- Biden’s eye starts bleeding. It happened once, it can happen again.
- Trump describes his financial records and history with the IRS as “perfect”