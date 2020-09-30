This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Heroes of the Crisis

From medical professionals to social-justice activists to culinary stars, here are some of the locals who have helped get us through the most challenging of times. By Daniella Byck, Rob Brunner, Rosa Cartagena, Sherri Dalphonse, Mimi Montgomery, Luke Mullins, Jessica Sidman, and Anna Spiegel.

FEATURES

For the first time in memory, there are serious questions about whether the world’s oldest democracy can actually pull off a democratic election. We asked a bipartisan group of five experts to unspool their own disaster scenarios. Compiled by Benjamin Wofford.

Lifestyles of the Rich & Quarantined

Inside Washington’s super-luxe lockdowns. By Mimi Montgomery and Jessica Sidman.

Cosponsored by Washingtonian, these annual awards honor distinguished reporters and editors. Meet the 2020 winners.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Biden’s Mar-A-Lago?: Would Rehoboth become Joe Biden’s Mar-a-Lago? By Washingtonian Staff.

Dating Games: The DC dating guru who will play a better you online. By Jane Recker.

ESPN Goes G0-Go: How Trouble Funk got on SportsCenter. By Andrew Beaujon.

Bird Watching: The Twitter account that IDs helicopters. By Rob Brunner.

Netflix Heads to Gallaudet: Deaf U captures students’ sometimes messy lives. By Rosa Cartagena.

Big Picture: A swimsuit-company-turned-face-mask-factory in Vienna. By Lauren Bulbin.

Where & When

Books, movies, TV, music, and other things we’re loving this month.

IQ

Interview: Howard president Wayne A.I. Frederick leads a historic university. And performs cancer surgery. Interview by Michael Schaffer.

Politics: A top Republican operative on why the GOP is dead. By Benjamin Wofford.

Culture: The challenge of marketing a Covid vaccine. By Jane Recker.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Drinking Responsibly: Six nearby wineries with big outdoor spaces—so you can sip safely with a great view. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Lesson Plans: Six ways private schools have changed in the wake of coronavirus. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Status symbol: The $4,295 treadmill. By Mimi Montgomery.

TASTE

Winter Restaurant Preview: There will surely be heart­breaking closures in the coming months. But a surprising number of new places are on the way, too. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Daniella Byck.

HOME

Brass Appeal: Five stunning kitchens­­—all with brass—plus our directory of kitchen remodeling resources.

The Briefing: Bethesda:What’s new in the popular suburb.

Our New Home: Look inside Washingtonian’s new offices.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Svetlana Legetic on her first job—at a Serbian casino. As told to Ann Limpert.