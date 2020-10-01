Real Estate

Someone Just Bought This $15 Million Bethesda Home, and It’s Insane

The home overlooks the Potomac River, and has a wine cellar, home gym, and six bedrooms.

If you’re reading this from the bathroom of your studio while your partner takes a work call, maybe you should save yourself and just click out of the story now.

The most expensive Bethesda home sale in recent history just went for $15 million this month, Bethesda Magazine reported (it may be the most expensive ever—MLS records only go back to 1990). It is the third priciest Maryland home sold on record.

The 2013 home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half-baths, and spans 11,522 square-feet on almost two acres. Inside, you can find six fireplaces, a wine cellar, and home gym. The backyard includes a heated pool and overlooks the Potomac River. It’s also got a more tasteful and subdued look than some of the mega-mansions of Potomac and McLean. Darryl Carter, who did the interiors of restaurants Kinship and Metier, worked on the design.

The listing agent for the property was Sassy Jacobs of Washington Fine Properties, and Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (and TikTok fame) was the buyer’s agent.

The buyer is anonymous, but consider this a public request: If said buyer wants to invite me over for a socially distant pool party, feel free to DM me on Twitter.

Check out pictures of the house below:

