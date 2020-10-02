Trump Covid Diagnosis Leads to White House Mask Policy…Staying Exactly the Same



Despite Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, a senior White House official says that wearing a mask will remain non-mandatory at the White House, reports the Associated Press. The official also referred to masks as “a personal choice.”

Although the CDC recommends donning a mask in public settings, the White House’s approach to protective face coverings has ranged from laissez faire to downright reckless. Officials were required to wear masks in the West Wing after Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller and Trump’s valet tested positive for the virus in May. However, the memo excluded the President and the requirement was later rolled back to a recommendation in June.

Since then, members of Trump’s circle have flouted the recommendation at press briefings and this week’s presidential debate—a week that ultimately ended with the President and First Lady testing positive for the virus.

On October 2, three journalists who work in the White House reportedly tested positive.

