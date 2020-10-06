Proper Topper announced last week that after 25-and-a-half years in Dupont Circle, the neighborhood institution will be closing its doors. The store first opened in the spring of 1995 and grew from a hat shop to a retailer with multiple locations that sold not just hats, but curated gifts, clothing, and other accessories.

Owner Anna Fuhrman took to Instagram to announce the sad news that the Connecticut Avenue store would not be reopening, saying: “Too small to safely distance, too few shoppers in downtown DC, too hard to hang on any longer.” Loyal customers can still shop at Proper Topper’s Cathedral Commons store at 3322 Wisconsin Avenue, as well as on online. Fuhrman’s post, which you can see below, also notes how much the owner loved being a part of Dupont’s “quirky” community and will miss the shop that they “thrived in and loved for so long.”

Proper Topper’s Dupont location is another DC shop that’s fallen victim to Covid-19. To see a list of other closures in the area, check out our round-up here.

Join the conversation!