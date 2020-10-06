You Can Now Drop Off Your Ballot at Secure Boxes Throughout the DC Area

If you’re a DC voter and have received your mail-in ballot, you can now drop it off at one of 52 ballot drop-boxes. The boxes launched yesterday, and three more at Fort Stanton Recreation Center, Penn Branch Shopping Center, and the Foggy Bottom Metro will open Thursday. The boxes will be supervised electronically, DCist reports, and ballots will be collected twice a day.

Voters can drop off their ballots 24-7 at any of the boxes until 8 PM on Election Day, November 3.

Drop Boxes Are Open for Your Ballot! Here's where you can find the one closes to you: https://t.co/R2VcW9p8hf pic.twitter.com/HjHUpwl3NI — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) October 5, 2020

There have been reports of issues with DC mail-in ballots (bundled deliveries, ballot typos), but the DC Board of Elections has been responding to inquiries via Twitter, and has a hotline. You can also track the status of your ballot online.

Maryland also has statewide ballot drop-boxes, with over 50 in Montgomery County and over 40 in Prince George’s County. Virginia’s drop-boxes are operated via individual jurisdictions, but there are two open in Arlington (with four more opening October 17), and one at the Fairfax County Government Center (with 14 more opening at early voting locations later in October).

