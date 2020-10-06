News & Politics

You Can Now Drop Off Your Ballot at Secure Boxes Throughout the DC Area

There will be 55 ballot boxes total in the District.

Written by
| Published on
Image via iStock.

If you’re a DC voter and have received your mail-in ballot, you can now drop it off at one of 52 ballot drop-boxes. The boxes launched yesterday, and three more at Fort Stanton Recreation Center, Penn Branch Shopping Center, and the Foggy Bottom Metro will open Thursday. The boxes will be supervised electronically, DCist reports, and ballots will be collected twice a day.

Voters can drop off their ballots 24-7 at any of the boxes until 8 PM on Election Day, November 3.

There have been reports of issues with DC mail-in ballots (bundled deliveries, ballot typos), but the DC Board of Elections has been responding to inquiries via Twitter, and has a hotline. You can also track the status of your ballot online.

Maryland also has statewide ballot drop-boxes, with over 50 in Montgomery County and over 40 in Prince George’s County. Virginia’s drop-boxes are operated via individual jurisdictions, but there are two open in Arlington (with four more opening October 17), and one at the Fairfax County Government Center (with 14 more opening at early voting locations later in October).

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE