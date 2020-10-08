This Couple’s Private Countryside Wedding Featured a French Croquembouche Dessert and Surprise Firework Show

Julia and Connor share a love for horses and work at Julia’s family’s ranch, Foxlease Farm. Connor is a prominent horse trainer in the area and Julia manages and operates the farm. So, of course, it was only fitting for them to exchange vows at the place they work, call home, and got engaged, the private equestrian farm.

Along with their countryside setting, the couple also paid homage to their European backgrounds at their late 2019 June wedding. Julia’s family is French and Connor is originally from Middleton, Ireland. They incorporated a European flair into their rustic, country-chic big day by serving Irish Mules and opting for a French Croquembouche towered dessert, in lieu of a traditional cake. They also decorated their outdoor ceremony and tented reception with plenty of garden roses, peonies, and seeded eucalyptus leaves, for an extra across-the-pond touch.”We wanted it to have a rustic, yet classy feel and I think Hillary and her team did an amazing job to accomplish that,” explains Julia. “The flowers that Le Printemps designed were absolutely stunning and exactly what I had envisioned.”

At the end of the night, Julia’s dad surprised the couple (and guests) with a late-night firework show. Check out their countryside wedding (with a European flair!) for more details of their special day.

The Details:

Photography: Emily Blumberg Photography | Venue: Foxlease Farm | Planning & Design: Sweet Clementine Events | Florals: Le Printemps | Catering: Main Event Caterers | Bride’s Attire: Lovely Bride (gown); Aleska Karina (veil) | Groom’s Attire: Highcliffe Clothiers | Invitations: Minted | Signage: Sweet Carolina Collective | Rentals: Paisley and Jade & White Glove Rentals & La Tavola | Tent: Skyline Tent Company | Desserts: Buttercream Bakeshop | Entertainment/Music: String Poets (ceremony music); Broadsound & DJ Dan Goldman (reception) | Transportation: MJ Valet | Hair and Makeup: Salon Emage | Fireworks: Digital Lightning | Videography: 87 & Smith Films | Officiant: Wedding Ceremonies by Jeff

