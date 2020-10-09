Donald Trump has live-tweeted Fox programming at least 1,146 times over the past two years, according to a new Media Matters study. The tweets make up 7.5 percent of all of Trump’s tweets from September 2018 to August 2020.
The study classifies “live tweeting” as anything that responds to television programs, even if he appears to be watching via DVR or what the President refers to as “Super TiVo.” In all, the study found 1,206 such live-tweets were sent during the two-year time period, with a whopping 1,146 of them reacting to 42 different Fox shows. The rest were responses to other news networks such as CNN and MSNBC.
Trump’s favorite show to live-tweet? Fox & Friends, which has garnered 355 tweets. However, the most-quoted member of the Fox family isn’t even on Fox News Channel: It’s Lou Dobbs, host of Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight.
The president’s record for highest number of live tweets in a single day is January 23, 2020, when Trump fired off 12 Fox-related live-tweets. If you can even think back that far, you’ll recall that day featured the Democratic House managers’ opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial. In fact, Media Matters found that 37 percent of the Fox live-tweets pertained to the Ukraine scandal or Russia investigation.
Here are the Fox shows that have garnered the most Twitter response from the President. For the full list, check out the study results here.
- Fox & Friends: 355 live tweets.
- America’s Newsroom: 125 live tweets.
- Fox & Friends Weekend: 99 live tweets.
- Lou Dobbs Tonight: 62 live tweets.
- The Ingraham Angle: 51 live tweets.
- Hannity: 47 live tweets.
- Mornings With Maria: 46 live tweets.
- America News HQ: 40 live tweets.
- Tucker Carlson Tonight: 35 live tweets.
- Varney & Co: 32 live tweets.