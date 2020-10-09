Real Estate

Former Wizards Star Marcin Gortat is Selling His Arlington Home

It comes with a Wizards-branded garage.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Melinda Schnur and Jordan Stuart, Keller Williams.

Longtime Washington Wizards player Martin Gortat has put his Arlington house on the market. Gortat was the team’s starting center from 2013 until 2018, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He retired from the NBA in February. Since leaving Washington, he’s been using the Arlington house as a luxury rental property, according to listing agents Melinda Schnur and Jordan Stuart, both of Keller Williams.

Gortat bought the nearly 4,000-square-foot, French Provincial-style home as new construction in 2014 for $1,570,000. It’s now listed for $1,700,000. It has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and high ceilings—its seller is almost seven feet tall, after all. Gortat also had a Wizards logo installed on the floor of the two-car garage.

The full listing is available here. 

 

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a possible wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE