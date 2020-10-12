Known for its signature “202” DC-area code T-shirt, Bailiwick Clothing Company has opened a new pop-up store that not only includes its own designs, but it’s partnering with Shea Yeleen, another Black-owned DC company, to carry the skincare brand’s handmade products.

“This is the second time we’ve done a pop-up store in DC,” says JC Smith, a co-Founder of Bailiwick Clothing. “Two years ago, we did a summer pop-up at the Shay in Shaw with the organization Think Local First DC, and it was highly successful. This time, we were drawn to the energy and excitement of the Wharf. We always want to be in vibrant, high-activity neighborhoods, and the Wharf is the perfect place for all of that.”

The company started in 2015. Brothers JC and Jeff Smith later said the impetus was what they saw as lack of “cool T-shirts that represented DC.” While the company is still a part-time job for both brothers, they eventually want to make it their full-time career. “Unfortunately, the economic difficulties and uncertainties of this year have pushed that timetable out a bit, but we’re still focused on making that dream a reality,” says JC.

Bailiwick’s hoodies, T-shirts, and other DC-centric gear have been sported by former Nats star Bryce Harper and Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl. Of the new Wharf pop-up location, JC Smith says: “We’re most excited about having a space to try new things, whether it’s new colors, new styles, or small-batch collabs and limited-edition shirts; having our own store gives us the opportunity to try to create unique experiences in a really cool space.”

Shoppers can visit the pop-up at 49 District Square, Southwest, Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 7, and Sunday noon to 6.

