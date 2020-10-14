On the cover: You already know Anthony Fauci as the nation’s most famous doctor. But Washingtonians also know him our neighbor. So when we made our annual list of the region’s top doctors, there was really only one choice for who should be on the cover. Dr. Fauci may not see ordinary patients, but he represents the best of our medical and research community. And in 2020, you don’t have to be a top doctor to know how important that community is. Find our November issue on stands and in your mailboxes next week.