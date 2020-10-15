Real Estate

The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

Written by | Published on

DC

Bought by: Forest Kettler, vice president of corporate marketing at the real-estate firm Kettler, and William Springer, who’s in yearbook publishing.

Listed: $5,200,000.

Sold: $4,900,000.

Days on market: 274.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: A 1935 mansion with six bedrooms and nine baths in 8,400 square feet, plus a pool.

Bought by: Sharis Pozen, co-head of the antitrust practice at Clifford Chance, and Thorn Pozen, a partner at Goldblatt Martin Pozen.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 10.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: A detached house with four bedrooms, five baths, a wine room, and a rear patio.

Bought by: Paul Innella, CEO of the cybersecurity consulting firm TDI, and Heather Innella, a vice president at Ogilvy.

Listed: $3,450,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 15.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: More than 5,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and baths plus meticulously preserved Victorian detail.

Sold by: Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard and former director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.

Listed: $1,665,000.

Sold: $1,665,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and six baths, with a detached garage converted into an office.

Sold by: Francesca Craig, director of special projects at the Motion Picture Association of America.

Listed: $1,250,000.

Sold: $1,425,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with a renovated kitchen and a two-car garage.

Maryland

Bought by: Britt Snider, head of development at the real-estate investment firm Redbrick LMD.

Listed: $2,595,000.

Sold: $2,400,00.

Days on market: 134.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Queen Anne Victorian.

Bragging points: Built in 1895, with seven bed­rooms, four baths, and a wraparound porch on a third of an acre.

Sold by: Gheorghe Muresan, a former Washington Wizard and the tallest player in NBA history.

Listed: $1,685,000.

Sold: $1,570,000.

Days on market: 160.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: A gated house on more than five acres, with seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the October 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE