The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC
Bought by: Forest Kettler, vice president of corporate marketing at the real-estate firm Kettler, and William Springer, who’s in yearbook publishing.
Listed: $5,200,000.
Sold: $4,900,000.
Days on market: 274.
Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: A 1935 mansion with six bedrooms and nine baths in 8,400 square feet, plus a pool.
Bought by: Sharis Pozen, co-head of the antitrust practice at Clifford Chance, and Thorn Pozen, a partner at Goldblatt Martin Pozen.
Listed: $3,495,000.
Sold: $3,450,000.
Days on market: 10.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points: A detached house with four bedrooms, five baths, a wine room, and a rear patio.
Bought by: Paul Innella, CEO of the cybersecurity consulting firm TDI, and Heather Innella, a vice president at Ogilvy.
Listed: $3,450,000.
Sold: $3,450,000.
Days on market: 15.
Where: Kalorama.
Style: Victorian.
Bragging points: More than 5,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and baths plus meticulously preserved Victorian detail.
Sold by: Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard and former director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.
Listed: $1,665,000.
Sold: $1,665,000.
Days on market: 2.
Where: Chevy Chase DC.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and six baths, with a detached garage converted into an office.
Sold by: Francesca Craig, director of special projects at the Motion Picture Association of America.
Listed: $1,250,000.
Sold: $1,425,000.
Days on market: 6.
Where: Chevy Chase DC.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with a renovated kitchen and a two-car garage.
Maryland
Bought by: Britt Snider, head of development at the real-estate investment firm Redbrick LMD.
Listed: $2,595,000.
Sold: $2,400,00.
Days on market: 134.
Where: Chevy Chase.
Style: Queen Anne Victorian.
Bragging points: Built in 1895, with seven bedrooms, four baths, and a wraparound porch on a third of an acre.
Sold by: Gheorghe Muresan, a former Washington Wizard and the tallest player in NBA history.
Listed: $1,685,000.
Sold: $1,570,000.
Days on market: 160.
Where: Potomac.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: A gated house on more than five acres, with seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool.
Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.
Photographs courtesy of HomeVisit
This article appears in the October 2020 issue of Washingtonian.