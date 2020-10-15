The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Forest Kettler, vice president of corporate marketing at the real-estate firm Kettler, and William Springer, who’s in yearbook publishing.

Listed: $5,200,000.

Sold: $4,900,000.

Days on market: 274.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: A 1935 mansion with six bedrooms and nine baths in 8,400 square feet, plus a pool.

Bought by: Sharis Pozen, co-head of the antitrust practice at Clifford Chance, and Thorn Pozen, a partner at Goldblatt Martin Pozen.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 10.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: A detached house with four bedrooms, five baths, a wine room, and a rear patio.

Bought by: Paul Innella, CEO of the cybersecurity consulting firm TDI, and Heather Innella, a vice president at Ogilvy.

Listed: $3,450,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 15.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: More than 5,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and baths plus meticulously preserved Victorian detail.

Sold by: Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard and former director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.

Listed: $1,665,000.

Sold: $1,665,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and six baths, with a detached garage converted into an office.

Sold by: Francesca Craig, director of special projects at the Motion Picture Association of America.

Listed: $1,250,000.

Sold: $1,425,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with a renovated kitchen and a two-car garage.

Maryland

Bought by: Britt Snider, head of development at the real-estate investment firm Redbrick LMD.

Listed: $2,595,000.

Sold: $2,400,00.

Days on market: 134.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Queen Anne Victorian.

Bragging points: Built in 1895, with seven bed­rooms, four baths, and a wraparound porch on a third of an acre.

Sold by: Gheorghe Muresan, a former Washington Wizard and the tallest player in NBA history.

Listed: $1,685,000.

Sold: $1,570,000.

Days on market: 160.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: A gated house on more than five acres, with seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the October 2020 issue of Washingtonian.