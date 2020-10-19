Lettie Gooch Boutique Is Closing Their Shaw Location

The local women’s clothing boutique Lettie Gooch Boutique is closing their Shaw storefront after 15 years in the area. The store first opened on 9th Street NW and for the past five years has been located near the corner of 8th and Florida. Since they first opened in 2005, the Black woman-owned brick and mortar has served up major style goals for shoppers looking for accessories, jumpsuits, little black dresses, and more. Owner Theresa Watt named the store after her grandmother, Lettie Gooch, and she was committed to being an integral part of the DC fashion community and Shaw neighborhood.

Watt shared the news of the store’s closing on Instagram, writing, “These are extraordinary times, and we could have never imagined what this year would bring.” She explained that their lease was ending at the end of October, and “given the current climate, we have decided now is the time to SHIFT.” Watt plans to enhance the store’s online presence and also look into pop-up retail opportunities, stating, “We have other plans up our sleeves that are still being baked.”

The announcement prompted an outpouring from the store’s fans. Proper Topper, another DC retailer that closed one of its locations earlier this month, wrote, “Sending you hugs. It’s a soul-testing time. I keep trying to remember not to be sorry that it ended . . .to treasure that it happened. May the community you lifted up will keep loving and lifting you.” Other customers also wrote to say they’re “looking forward to what’s next” for the store.

You can find our running list of DC retail closures here.

