Drawing on the best of three thriving neighborhoods – Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard – National Landing is a bustling urban downtown with more than 26,000 residents and over 450 restaurants and shops.

“We love National Landing because it’s the perfect balance of community and urban convenience,” said Robin Ghariani, National Landing resident and Founder of Natural Landing, a home-based natural skin care business. “Somehow, it feels like you live in a small community and an urban center at the same time.”

Located minutes from downtown Washington, DC, the dynamic urban center is comprised of vibrant streets nestled alongside easily accessible urban parks and green space.

“You can have your whole bubble right here, all within walking distance,” commented Ghariani, who is a mother of two. “Good friends, parks, grocery stores, the library, wine events, concerts, restaurants, coffee, the post office, and the Metro. It’s definitely a healthy lifestyle for any family.”

More Greens Are Good for You

Parks, peaceful greens, and a vast network of interwoven trails that link to the scenic banks of the Potomac River and the nation’s capital beg to be explored. Offering the perfect combination of green space designed for fitness and relaxation, National Landing parks are favorites for picnicking, strolling, biking and enjoying the community and cultural events that take place year-round.

In addition to all the outdoor fitness opportunities, National Landing is home to an extensive array of boutique fitness studios, large gyms and Arlington’s only climbing gym.

“We chose National Landing because it’s an up-and-coming area with a culture focused on fitness and a strong sense of community,” said Pure Barre Owner Lauren Lafaye-Benson. “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the neighborhood,” added Pure Barre Operator Haley McGlauflin.

Open and Ready to Serve

From small cafes to taprooms and fine dining establishments, National Landing is home to about 100 restaurants with more on the way. New offerings include Bowlero, a bowling-meets-dining concept, and Peruvian Brothers, a pop-up at The Stand in Crystal City Water Park that serves renowned empanadas, desserts and drinks. The Freshman, an all-day coffee, cocktail and dining spot from Mothersauce Partners, and Alamo Drafthouse, a dine-in movie theater, will also be opening soon.

“National Landing was the perfect choice for The Freshman because of where it is now, and where it is going,” said owner and longtime Arlington resident Nick Freshman. “Right now, the vibrant, high-density mix of commercial and residential tenants is just what we are looking for. And in the very near future, the plans that are underway for new buildings, parks, transportation and entertainment options mean that we will be right in the middle of one of the most exciting downtown areas in the country. We couldn’t be more excited to be in the neighborhood.”

In what has been a particularly challenging year, local eateries have also taken a nimble and creative approach so diners from near and far can still safely enjoy delicious food, cocktails, and more.

Many restaurants in National Landing are embracing outdoor dining, including a number of establishments on 23rd Street, with expanded patios to welcome customers in new, fun and socially distant environments. And, with the cooler months on the horizon, Arlington County has extended the life of outdoor seating by permitting the use of portable heaters to keep customers comfortable through the fall and winter seasons.

City Life Reimagined

Despite these unprecedented times, National Landing is evolving to be the capital region’s premier urban community. Its exciting transformation is well underway, delivering new housing options, modernized offices, next-level transit access and even more restaurant and retail offerings for all who live, work and visit this welcoming community.